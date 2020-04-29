Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PWR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.56, changing hands as high as $38.04 per share. Quanta Services, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PWR's low point in its 52 week range is $23.77 per share, with $44.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.09. The PWR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

