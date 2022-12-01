Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PUK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Prudential plc (Symbol: PUK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.45, changing hands as high as $25.41 per share. Prudential plc shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PUK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PUK's low point in its 52 week range is $18.205 per share, with $36.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.04.

