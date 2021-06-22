Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PTON

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $117.22, changing hands as high as $117.66 per share. Peloton Interactive Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTON's low point in its 52 week range is $52.42 per share, with $171.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.