Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PTA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.13, changing hands as high as $19.20 per share. Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PTA's low point in its 52 week range is $16.93 per share, with $24.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.18.
