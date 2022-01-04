Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PSX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.59, changing hands as high as $78.59 per share. Phillips 66 shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSX's low point in its 52 week range is $63.19 per share, with $94.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.45. The PSX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

