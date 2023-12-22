Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PSEC

In trading on Friday, shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.20, changing hands as high as $6.30 per share. Prospect Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PSEC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.025 per share, with $7.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.23.
Also see: Institutional Holders of DIST
HHY Historical Stock Prices
TRUE Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.