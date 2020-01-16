Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PSB

In trading on Thursday, shares of PS Business Parks Inc (Symbol: PSB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $170.64, changing hands as high as $171.25 per share. PS Business Parks Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSB's low point in its 52 week range is $136.58 per share, with $189.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $170.97.

