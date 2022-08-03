Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PRLB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Proto Labs Inc (Symbol: PRLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.48, changing hands as high as $51.69 per share. Proto Labs Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRLB's low point in its 52 week range is $39.36 per share, with $82.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.31.

