Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PRIM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.14, changing hands as high as $27.39 per share. Primoris Services Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRIM's low point in its 52 week range is $21.47 per share, with $41.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.31.

