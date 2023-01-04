Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PRF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (Symbol: PRF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $156.77, changing hands as high as $157.19 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PRF's low point in its 52 week range is $137.8102 per share, with $176.7259 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.09.
