Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PRDO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Perdoceo Education Corp (Symbol: PRDO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.14, changing hands as high as $16.30 per share. Perdoceo Education Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRDO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRDO's low point in its 52 week range is $7.11 per share, with $22.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.34.

