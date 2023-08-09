Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PRA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ProAssurance Corp (Symbol: PRA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.71, changing hands as high as $19.38 per share. ProAssurance Corp shares are currently trading up about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRA's low point in its 52 week range is $11.87 per share, with $23.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.41.

