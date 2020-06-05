Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PQG

In trading on Friday, shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: PQG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.16, changing hands as high as $14.61 per share. PQ Group Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PQG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PQG's low point in its 52 week range is $8.50 per share, with $17.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.