Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PPL

In trading on Friday, shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSX: PPL.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.86, changing hands as high as $55.23 per share. Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPL's low point in its 52 week range is $46.70 per share, with $60.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.07.

