Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PPG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.90, changing hands as high as $112.56 per share. PPG Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPG's low point in its 52 week range is $69.77 per share, with $134.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.24. The PPG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

