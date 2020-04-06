Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - POWI

In trading on Monday, shares of Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.07, changing hands as high as $91.98 per share. Power Integrations Inc. shares are currently trading up about 11.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POWI's low point in its 52 week range is $64.95 per share, with $111.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.46.

