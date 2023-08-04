Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - POST

In trading on Friday, shares of Post Holdings Inc (Symbol: POST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $89.16, changing hands as high as $89.21 per share. Post Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POST's low point in its 52 week range is $80.39 per share, with $98.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.39.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.