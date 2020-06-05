Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - POL

In trading on Friday, shares of PolyOne Corp. (Symbol: POL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.81, changing hands as high as $29.76 per share. PolyOne Corp. shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.685 per share, with $37.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.31.

