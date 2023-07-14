Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PODD

In trading on Friday, shares of Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $290.02, changing hands as high as $291.54 per share. Insulet Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PODD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PODD's low point in its 52 week range is $208.5401 per share, with $335.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $290.89. The PODD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
