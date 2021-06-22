Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PLUG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.11, changing hands as high as $32.58 per share. Plug Power Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLUG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLUG's low point in its 52 week range is $5.97 per share, with $75.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.