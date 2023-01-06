Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PLAY

In trading on Friday, shares of Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.16, changing hands as high as $38.50 per share. Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PLAY's low point in its 52 week range is $29.5966 per share, with $52.5353 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.08.
