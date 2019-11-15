Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PKI

In trading on Friday, shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.11, changing hands as high as $91.16 per share. PerkinElmer, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKI's low point in its 52 week range is $71.8323 per share, with $103 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.