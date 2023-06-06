Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PIPR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $131.89, changing hands as high as $132.77 per share. Piper Sandler Companies shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PIPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PIPR's low point in its 52 week range is $102.60 per share, with $162.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.35.

