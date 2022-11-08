Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PII

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $108.23, changing hands as high as $109.39 per share. Polaris Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PII's low point in its 52 week range is $91.86 per share, with $127.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.