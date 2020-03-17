Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PHYS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (Symbol: PHYS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.98, changing hands as high as $12.08 per share. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHYS's low point in its 52 week range is $10.0824 per share, with $13.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.14.

