Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PHO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ETF (Symbol: PHO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.23, changing hands as high as $36.27 per share. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHO's low point in its 52 week range is $26.19 per share, with $41.2253 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.32.

