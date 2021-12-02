Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PHM

In trading on Thursday, shares of PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.09, changing hands as high as $52.68 per share. PulteGroup Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHM's low point in its 52 week range is $39.92 per share, with $63.905 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.52. The PHM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.