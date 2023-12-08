Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PHG

In trading on Friday, shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (Symbol: PHG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.91, changing hands as high as $20.32 per share. Koninklijke Philips NV shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHG's low point in its 52 week range is $12.403 per share, with $23.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.21.

