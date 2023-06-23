Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PGR

In trading on Friday, shares of Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $132.01, changing hands as high as $132.78 per share. Progressive Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGR's low point in its 52 week range is $109.42 per share, with $149.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.73. The PGR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

