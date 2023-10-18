Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $148.59, changing hands as high as $151.30 per share. Procter & Gamble Company shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PG's low point in its 52 week range is $126.48 per share, with $158.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.46. The PG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

