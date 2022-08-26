Markets
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PFSI

In trading on Friday, shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.11, changing hands as high as $56.26 per share. PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

PennyMac Financial Services Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, PFSI's low point in its 52 week range is $38.53 per share, with $71.5216 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.00.

