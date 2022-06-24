Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PFGC

In trading on Friday, shares of Performance Food Group Co (Symbol: PFGC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.80, changing hands as high as $47.57 per share. Performance Food Group Co shares are currently trading up about 10.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFGC's low point in its 52 week range is $38.23 per share, with $58.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.61.

