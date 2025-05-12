Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PFG

In trading on Monday, shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.66, changing hands as high as $82.29 per share. Principal Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFG's low point in its 52 week range is $68.39 per share, with $91.975 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.64. The PFG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

