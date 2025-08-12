Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PFF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Symbol: PFF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.25, changing hands as high as $31.36 per share. iShares Preferred and Income Securities shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFF's low point in its 52 week range is $28.70 per share, with $33.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.30.

