Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PFBC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.89, changing hands as high as $72.14 per share. Preferred Bank shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFBC's low point in its 52 week range is $60.25 per share, with $81.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.88.

