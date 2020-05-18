Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PENN

In trading on Monday, shares of Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.25, changing hands as high as $22.09 per share. Penn National Gaming Inc shares are currently trading up about 10.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PENN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PENN's low point in its 52 week range is $3.75 per share, with $39.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.64.

