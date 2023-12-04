Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PDI

In trading on Monday, shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (Symbol: PDI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.10, changing hands as high as $18.18 per share. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.45 per share, with $21.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.11.

