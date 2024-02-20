Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PDFS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PDF Solutions Inc. (Symbol: PDFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.34, changing hands as high as $35.41 per share. PDF Solutions Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PDFS's low point in its 52 week range is $26.12 per share, with $48.0171 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.19.
