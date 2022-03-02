Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PDCO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Patterson Companies Inc (Symbol: PDCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.91, changing hands as high as $31.73 per share. Patterson Companies Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDCO's low point in its 52 week range is $26.51 per share, with $37.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.