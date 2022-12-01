Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PCY

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (Symbol: PCY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.56, changing hands as high as $19.63 per share. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PCY's low point in its 52 week range is $16.20 per share, with $26.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.62.
