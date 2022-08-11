Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PCGU

In trading on Thursday, shares of PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCGU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.98, changing hands as high as $111.43 per share. PG&E Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCGU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCGU's low point in its 52 week range is $88.50 per share, with $122.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.43.

