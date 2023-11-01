Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PBUS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco MSCI USA ETF (Symbol: PBUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.23, changing hands as high as $42.24 per share. Invesco MSCI USA shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBUS's low point in its 52 week range is $36.9869 per share, with $45.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.22.

