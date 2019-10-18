Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PBCT

In trading on Friday, shares of People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.24, changing hands as high as $16.54 per share. People's United Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBCT's low point in its 52 week range is $13.66 per share, with $18.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.