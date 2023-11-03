Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PBA

In trading on Friday, shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.79, changing hands as high as $32.82 per share. Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBA's low point in its 52 week range is $28.15 per share, with $36.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.27.

