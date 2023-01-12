Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PBA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.85, changing hands as high as $35.95 per share. Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBA's low point in its 52 week range is $29.54 per share, with $42.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.91.

