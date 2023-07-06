Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PAYX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $113.57, changing hands as high as $113.80 per share. Paychex Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAYX's low point in its 52 week range is $104.09 per share, with $139.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.72. The PAYX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.