Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PAYC

In trading on Monday, shares of Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $311.49, changing hands as high as $313.62 per share. Paycom Software Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAYC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAYC's low point in its 52 week range is $255.82 per share, with $402.7799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $312.93. The PAYC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

