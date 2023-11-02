Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PAVE

In trading on Thursday, shares of the PAVE ETF (Symbol: PAVE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.55, changing hands as high as $29.80 per share. PAVE shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAVE's low point in its 52 week range is $24.82 per share, with $32.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.73.

