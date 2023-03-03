Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PATH

In trading on Friday, shares of UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.50, changing hands as high as $15.69 per share. UiPath Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PATH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PATH's low point in its 52 week range is $10.3961 per share, with $31.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.49.

