Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PARR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.37, changing hands as high as $17.54 per share. Par Pacific Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PARR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PARR's low point in its 52 week range is $11.86 per share, with $29.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.25.

